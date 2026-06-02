Good Good Golf's Brad Dalke given Rocket Classic sponsor exemption

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Brad Dalke, a professional golfer and content creator from Good Good Golf, has been given a sponsor's exemption into the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Tournament officials said that Dalke will make his PGA Tour debut when he plays the tournament at Detroit Golf Club from July 30 - Aug. 2.

“I couldn’t be more excited to make my PGA TOUR debut at the Rocket Classic while representing Good Good Golf,” Dalke said. “Coming back to Detroit 10 years after competing in the U.S. Amateur makes this even more special. I’m grateful to the leaders at Rocket, the Rocket Classic and the PGA TOUR for recognizing how golf is evolving and for embracing new ways to connect content creation with the professional game.”

“We’re always looking for ways to connect with new audiences in Detroit and continue building one of the most fan-friendly events on the PGA TOUR,” said Mark Hollis, Rocket Classic Tournament Director. “Brad has made a tremendous impact both on the course and through the way he connects with fans across different platforms. He’s a proven competitor, an engaging personality and someone who reflects where the game is headed. We’re excited to welcome him to Detroit and give our fans the opportunity to experience his energy and passion firsthand.”

The 28-year-old Dalke has built an audience of more than one million followers on social media and Good Good Golf is one of the biggest brands in golf content creation.

In 2016, he finished runner-up at the U.S. Amateur at Oaland Hills, and also led the University of Oklahoma golf team to the 2017 NCAA Championship.

He joins a field that includes Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele and more who will compete at the Rocket Classic. Other sponsor exemptions include Southfield native Joe Hoos and University of Alabama sophomore William Jennings, who won the 2025 Folds of Honor Collegiate tournament.

Dalke finished runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Amateur at Oakland Hills, earning invitations into the 2017 Masters Tournament and the 2017 U.S. Open. He also led the University of Oklahoma to the 2017 NCAA Championship.

