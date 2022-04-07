Grammy winner, Detroit native Jack White predicts 90 wins, playoffs for 2022 Tigers

(WXYZ) — While preparing Thursday for his Opening Day National Anthem performance at Comerica Park, Detroit native and longtime Tigers fan Jack White offered predictions for the 2022 season.

"I'm impressed, and I've been saying I think they're going to win 90 games," said White. "I think they're going to make it into the playoffs. I don't think they're going to win the pennant, but I think they're going to make it into the playoffs."

White specifically named Akil Baddoo, Eric Haase, and the pitching staff as reasons he likes what he sees with the 2022 Tigers.

"The Spring Training games showed (they've) got something really cooking, and it's not even at full speed yet."

And when asked if he'd be in attendance if a playoff appearance materializes, the 12-time Grammy winner was quick to respond.

"Of course I will, yes, of course."