Gray, Donovan spark Cardinals to win over MLB-leading Tigers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sonny Gray struck out 10 and threw six scoreless innings while Brendan Donovan had three hits Monday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to an 11-4 rain-delayed victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Despite the loss, the Tigers still have the MLB-best record of 31-17.

St. Louis has won 13 of its last 15 games while outscoring opponents 85-36 in that stretch.

Masyn Winn, Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson, Iván Herrera and Victor Scott II each added two hits in the 16-hit St. Louis attack.

There was a 34-minute stoppage for rain in the bottom of the seventh.

Gray (5-1) allowed just three hits and one walk to pick up the win. Gray rebounded from his last start at Philadelphia when he gave up seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Sean Guenther (0-1) faced three just batters in his first career major league start in his 38th big league game. Keider Montero relieved after three consecutive hits loaded the bases and led to the Cardinals first run. Montero was charged with five runs on eight hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings.

St. Louis added six runs in the seventh after play resumed. The big hit in the inning came on a two-run homer by Pedro Pagés.

The Cardinals have hit 11 home runs during the past 11 games.

Detroit scored a run in the eight and three in the ninth.

Key moment

In the fourth inning, left fielder Nootbaar made a highlight-reel catch. He jumped and caught a fly ball in foul territory hit by Colt Keith before crashing into the wall and falling to the ground.

Key stat

The Cardinals’ starting pitchers have not been charged with a loss since May 2, a span of 15 games.

Up next

LHP Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.67 ERA) will face RHP Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.44) on Tuesday.

