Great Lakes Invitational moving to Grand Rapids for 2022

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Invitational is moving to Grand Rapids in 2022, tournament host Michigan Tech announced Wednesday.

The four-team tournament will take place December 27 and 28 at Van Andel Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings' AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Michigan Tech will face Western Michigan in the first game on December 27, followed by Michigan State against Ferris State. The third place and championship games will be played December 28.

"We're excited to continue the storied tradition of the GLI," said Michigan Tech athletic director Suzanne Sanregret.

"We look forward to adding to the great traditions of the tournament and creating exciting memories for the student-athletes, coaches, and fans."

The tournament has been held in Detroit through the majority of its existence: Olympia Stadium (1965-78), Joe Louis Arena (1979–2012, 2014–16), Comerica Park (2013), and Little Caesars Arena (2018-19).

The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and teams played a non-tournament showcase event at campus sites in 2021.

"We have always been committed to getting back to a tournament-style event and know that our fans and alumni are excited for the Huskies to defend the title," said Sanregret.