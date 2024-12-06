Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur addresses pre-game incident with fan: 'I've never seen that'

(WXYZ) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur addressed a pregame incident involving a Detroit Lions fan on Thursday Night Football.

Video caught the fan, who was holding the American Flag for the National Anthem, arguing with LaFleur and then getting in his face before other coaches and players got involved and the fan was taken back.

LaFleur spoke to the incident in his press conference after the game, saying that the fan was talking junk to the players and giving them the throat-slash sign.

"You know, you're trying to de-escalate it, and then he gets in my face," LaFleur said. "I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike. I've never seen that. I've been on many fields, and usually they police that much better.

"I thought it was an arrogant fan that wanted to get part of the action," LaFleur added. "I would like to see security or something step in there and get him out of there because he shouldn't be doing that."

