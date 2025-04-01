Greene homers as the Tigers use fast start to beat Mariners 9-6 for 1st win of the season

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Greene homered and Javier Báez hit a two-run double in Detroit's six-run first inning, helping the Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6 on Monday night for their first victory of the season.

Báez, Dillon Dingler and Trey Sweeney each had three of Detroit's 18 hits. Kerry Carpenter had two hits and two RBIs.

The Tigers were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in their season-opening series.

Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh and Luke Raley homered for Seattle. Julio Rodríguez had two hits and scored two runs.

Mariners right-hander Emerson Hancock (0-1) recorded just two outs before he was pulled.

Carpenter singled in Justin-Henry Malloy, and Greene hit a solo drive for his first homer of the season. Dingler and Sweeney each hit an RBI single before Baez chased Hancock with his first double of the year.

Tigers rookie Jackson Jobe permitted three runs and three hits in four innings in his first career start. He struck out three and walked four.

Tyler Holton (1-0) got the win, and Brant Hurter pitched three innings for the save.

Key moment

Baez’s first-inning double broke the game wide open. Hancock was one strike away from getting out of the inning, but Baez’s hit went off the wall in left.

Key stat

Eight players had at least one hit for Detroit.

Up next

Tigers right-hander Casey Mize will start Tuesday against Seattle ace Logan Gilbert (0-0, 1.29 ERA).

