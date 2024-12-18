KAMPE CRASHES IZZO PRESS CONFERENCE — Michigan State defeated Oakland 77-58 inside Little Cesears Arena to improve to 9-2 on the season. However the moment of the night came after the game as Oakland Head Coach Greg Kampe, crashed Tom Izzo's press conference as the two longtime friends shared a special moment.
Greg Kampe crashes Tom Izzo press conference
After Michigan State defeated Oakland Tuesday night, Greg Kampe and Tom Izzo shared a fun moment during the press conference
Posted
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.