Greg Kampe gets official bobbleheads after Oakland's March Madness run

After the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies became the national darlings of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, longtime head coach Greg Kampe is getting his own bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a pair of officially-licensed Greg Kampe bobbleheads and a bobblehead featuring Oakland's mascot, Grizz, to celebrate their run.

The bobbleheads will each be individually numbered to only 2,024 and are $30 each, with the Grizz bobblehead being $35.

One bobblehead features Kampe wearing his iconic Golden Grizzlies pullover with one in white and one in Black, and Grizz is wearing his black Oakland jersey on a base with the Oakland logo.

The bobbleheads are available to purchase now and will begin shipping in September.

