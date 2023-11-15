Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Greg Kampe makes history as he embarks on 40th season at Oakland University

Greg Kampe
wxyz
Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe makes history as he embarks on 40th season at Oakland University, becoming the longest tenured coach at a single university in all of NCAA Division-I men's basketball.<br/>
Greg Kampe
Posted at 9:17 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 21:17:22-05

Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe makes history as he embarks on 40th season at Oakland University, becoming the longest tenured coach at a single university in all of NCAA Division-I men's basketball.

Oakland beat Bowling Green State University 81-62 in Kampe's big game. The night started with video tributes from basketball legends like Tom Izzo, Jim Boeheim, Mike Malone, and Jay Bilas. Kampe admitted he has thought about retirement, but still enjoys coaching too much to leave any time soon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!