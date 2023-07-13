Greg Kelser continues to pass on basketball experience to Metro Detroit's youth

Greg Kelser is a basketball fixture in Detroit from his high school days in Detroit, to his national championship at Michigan State, to his NBA career with the Pistons. For over four decades and counting, Kelser has made it a point to give back to metro Detroit's youth, on the basketball court and in the classroom. Once again, he is back in the gym hosting his annual basketball camp.

"These kids are here trying to develop and trying to grow and I like that so we're going to make it worth their while," said Kelser.

Greg Kelser's camps will have your usual games and drills focused on basketball. However, the thing that sets his camps apart from the rest, is that campers will spend one hour per day of the camp in a classroom. Kelser said that education was a huge focus in his life and he promises to teach kids that it's about more than just a game. That's what he would like campers to go home and talk to their parents about after a day in the gym.

"I would like them to say, 'hey look, I learned how to do a layup or how to slide my feet on defense,' but also, 'hey mom and dad, can you believe he had us in the classroom? But it was fun!'"

Kelser's first camp was held in West Bloomfield in 1978. After attending and working camps himself, he realized that it was something he wanted to do as well. He said sometimes it doesn't feel like it's been 45 years. Greg Kelser will host another camp in metro Detroit on July 17th at West Bloomfield High School. Click here for more information and how to register.

