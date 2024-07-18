Greg Kelser's annual basketball camp runs 46 years strong

For 46 years, Greg Kelser's annual basketball camp has been a summer staple in metro Detroit and it all started at West Bloomfield High School, the same place where it continues to grow.

Kelser was a camp counselor at a camp at West Bloomfield High School in 1977 as a sophomore at Michigan State. It was then he decided he wanted to have his own camp. The next summer started a tradition going strong now for 46 years.

It's not too late to attend one of Greg Kelser's camps. He will hold two more this summer the week of July 22nd through the 26th. One will be held at UWM Sports Complex in Pontiac and another at Lawrence Tech University in Southfield. For more information and how to enroll, visit Greg Kelser's website.