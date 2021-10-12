Watch
Grizzlies beat Pistons as Cade Cunningham sits again

Brandon Dill/AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball ahead of Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Posted at 11:15 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 23:15:47-04

GRIZZLIES 127, PISTONS 92

MEMPHIS (AP) — Ja Morant scored 24 points in 26 minutes and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and eight rebounds.

Morant was 10 of 13 from the field, and he had a game-high five assists.

De’Anthony Melton added 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Tyus Jones made three of Memphis’ 15 3-pointers, finishing with 15 points.

Jerami Grant and Hamidou Diallo each scored 13 points for Detroit. Frank Jackson added 12 points and Josh Jackson had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Pistons turned it over 23 times.

