Guardians and Tigers are postponed and will play a straight doubleheader Friday

CLEVELAND (AP) — The series opener between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers was postponed because of inclement weather Thursday.

The AL Central rivals will play a straight doubleheader at Progressive Field on Friday beginning at 4:10 p.m.

Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (1-3, 2.80 ERA) is scheduled to face Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal (2-2, 4.18 ERA) in the opener.

Detroit has not named a starter for the second game against Guardians right-hander Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.39 ERA). Skubal and Curry were the scheduled pitchers Thursday.

The Tigers will be playing their sixth doubleheader of the season, while Cleveland is set for its third.

Shortstop Javier Báez, who has been on the bereavement list since Sunday, will rejoin the Tigers before the first game. Báez traveled to Puerto Rico following the death of his grandfather.

