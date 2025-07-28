Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase placed on leave as part of MLB sports betting investigation

Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
(AP MODIFIED) — Cleveland Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of a Major League Baseball investigation into sports betting.

Clase becomes the second Guardians pitcher to be placed on leave in connection with a sports gambling probe. Right-hander Luis Ortiz is on non-disciplinary leave through Aug. 31.

The Guardians said in a statement that they “have been informed that no additional players or club personnel are expected to be impacted.”

Clase was expected to be a target for many teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

