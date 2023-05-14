GVSU Win Midwest Regional #2 With A 1-0 Win Over Saginaw Valley State

ALLENDALE, Mich. - GVSU — The #2-seeded Grand Valley State softball team claimed a 1-0 win over #3-seeded Saginaw Valley State in the NCAA Midwest Region #2 Championship game in eight innings. The Lakers advance to the NCAA Midwest Super Regional series next weekend at #1-seeded Indianapolis (Thursday, May 18th – Friday, May 19th).

The final game was a pitchers' dual through eight innings. Grand Valley State's Hannah Beatus recorded out eight strikeouts, three walks and allowed only two hits for the Cardinals on the day.

"We work on our mental game all year for moments like this. We know the physical stuff is there, we know we're not going to get a hit every single time. We aren't always going to execute with runners in scoring position but if we can win with our mental game then we know we're going to come out on top," said Beatus.

Remi Monaghan GVSU softball



The Lakers had four hits in the final game, Morgan Wagner went 1-3 with a double to right field, Hannah Hollister was 1-2 with a single and Eliana Eiland went 1-3 with a hard single to the shortstop.

"They want it, they're hungry and they're experienced. They know what it takes to be in this situation. So they're going to go out and play their best every single pitch," said Head Coach Dana Callihan.

Heading into extra innings, Wagner walked with two outs to give the Lakers a base runner in the top of the eighth. Kelsey Komorous broke it open for Grand Valley State with a deep shot to left center for a double and plated Wagner.

Beatus took the Cardinals down in order in the bottom of the eighth to seal the 1-0 victory.