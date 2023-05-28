Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Haase's sacrifice fly helps Tigers to comeback win over White Sox, 6-5

White Sox Tigers Baseball
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene slides safely into home plate to score as Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) waits for the throw in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
White Sox Tigers Baseball
White Sox Tigers Baseball
Posted at 5:09 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 17:09:46-04

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase's 10th-inning sacrifice fly gave the Detroit Tigers a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Alex Lange (3-0) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th, and Jonathan Schoop's long fly ball off Reynaldo Lopez (4-4) moved Spencer Torkelson to third with one out.

Akil Baddoo was intentionally walked and Haase hit a fly ball to deep center to easily score Torkelson.

The Tigers trailed 5-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Riley Greene hit a one-out triple off Joe Kelly.

Javier Baez followed with a grounder to short. Tim Anderson didn't field it cleanly and had to throw to first, allowing Greene to score the tying run.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV