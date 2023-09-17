Hamze El-Zayat's 50-yard TD reception, big plays help Eastern Michigan beat UMass 19-17

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Austin Smith connected with Hamze El-Zayat for a 50-yard catch-and-run with 1:20 remaining to help Eastern Michigan beat Massachusetts 19-17 on Saturday.

UMass took a 17-13 lead with 2:42 to play. Carlos Davis hit Gregory Desrosiers for 40-yard gain to set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams that gave the Minutemen the lead. Then Smith hit Tanner Knue for an 11-yard gain and Blake Daniels for 16 yards to midfield before, on second-and-10, he rolled to his right and found El-Zayat inside the 5, who eluded a would-be tackle and scored to make it 19-17

Samson Evans had eight carries for 89 yards — including a 61-yard run — and Jaylen Jackson's 55-yard scoring run early in the second quarter gave Eastern Michigan (2-1) a 10-0 lead.

Davis completed 30-of-41 passes for 340 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions for the Minutemen (1-3). Lynch-Adams finished with 129 yards rushing on 24 carries and Simpson added four receptions for 101 yards.

