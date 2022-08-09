'Hard Knocks: Detroit Lions' premieres on HBO Tuesday night

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will be in the national spotlight on Tuesday night as the HBO series "Hard Knocks" premieres its new season.

Camera crews have been following the Lions around for weeks during Training Camp at Allen Park.

In a new clip, Lions running back Jamaal Williams was seen getting emotional while in the huddle.

"I want to let y'all know man, today is the minimum of effort. Do not give up, do not feel like you tired. When you tired, think of last year and think of that f***ing record. Every time I get tired or think I can't go no more, I think of that f***ing record. Last year wasn't it. That ain't us. We can make it. Have some heart. I get emotional about this, I'm about to cry, because I care about y'all. Do your best."

He later tweeted, "Don't think these tears are coming from a weak mindset. I will run you over while crying."

"Hard Knocks" premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m.