'Hard Knocks Detroit Lions:' The best reactions to the premiere

(WXYZ) — "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" premiered on HBO Tuesday night with much anticipation.

The episode, which was less than an hour, was jam-packed and included Head Coach Dan Campbell doing up-downs with the defense, Aidan Hutchinson singing "Billie Jean," a brotherly competition between assistant Head Coach Duce Staley and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and more.

Fans across Detroit have been waiting for the debut, with clips being released slowly over the weekend and early this week, building excitement, and the episode did not disappoint.

We're not sure how fans will feel during this season and we're not sure how the Lions will do, but we all know they love seeing this team work and have some fun with Campbell at the helm.

Below are some of the best reactions.

I can't get enough of Deuce Staley and Aaron Glen! Give me all of it 😂😂😂 #HardKnocks #Lions — PenguinAbroad 🇺🇸🐧🇨🇿 (@JWalt84) August 10, 2022

5 minutes in… This is gonna be the greatest Hard Knocks of all time pic.twitter.com/948hX1VGsA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 10, 2022

They ended the episode with a “Deez Nuts” joke from MCDC… this is gonna be the greatest Hard Knocks of allll fucking time 😂😂 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 10, 2022

Honolulu Blue Kool-aid coursing through my veins for these Detroit Lions @Lions #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/MGNuZ1qQmO — Azzopardi (@AZZO_PARTY) August 10, 2022

The entire Lions team singing Billie Jean along with Aidan Hutchinson is a top 10 all-time #HardKnocks moment. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) August 10, 2022

Tremendous. And maybe the most electric coaching staff made of ex players we all loved — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 10, 2022

It’s finally starting to feel good to be a lions fan again lol — (OWNU)E3EisenTower (@E13_JE) August 10, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson singing Billie Jean on #HardKnocks was an incredible scene.



Ready to run through a wall for Dan Campbell & the Detroit Lions! #OnePride — JoseCanseco_FF 💨 (@FF_JoseCanseco) August 10, 2022

Watched episode 1 of Hard Knocks last night and all I can say is, how can you not root for the Lions this year? — Dillon (@bremer_dillon) August 10, 2022

One episode of Hard Knocks Detroit already blows away Dallas last year. Dan Campbell makes you want to punch somebody — Marco (@MarcoYbarra) August 10, 2022

I’m so pissed about this season of hard knocks… because I knew I was gonna make me like the lions — Jesse TA Q (@jtaqbirdapp) August 10, 2022