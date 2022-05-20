Hartland senior makes SportsCenter Top 10 with unbelievable lacrosse goal

For the previous three seasons, Hartland boys lacrosse has been knocking on the door of a state title. Well this year, they’re rolling into the postseason winning 12 of their last 13 games. One of their star players- even giving this team some national attention.

Bo Lockwood is a Hartland senior and University of Michigan lacrosse commit. He’s only the second boys lacrosse player in the state of Michigan to reach 500 career points. One of those points, came against Detroit Country Day on the goal of the year as he split two defenders and then finished behind the back. To his Eagles team… that’s just Bo.

“This is stuff he does all the time, whether it’s in training sessions, practice, whatever it is,” said Nick Levanti, Hartland boys lacrosse head coach. “He plays a lot of high level lacrosse and he is always out there playing hard. To us, it’s just another Bo Lockwood play.”

But to the country… that’s a SportsCenter Top 10 play. Lockwood’s goal landed at number five. Until he saw the viral video, he didn’t even realize he made the defenders collide.

“I don’t know if I needed to but I whipped it behind my back,” laughed Lockwood, “ and added a little flair to it.”

So style points for the finish, but that was just about all the credit Bo was willing to take.

“It was an individual play, sure… he made a really, really nice play and it was electric,” said Levanti. “But he knows it is a team game and that’s how he operates and that’s why he’s successful.”

The word team is brought up often when you talk about Bo Lockwood and Hartland Lacrosse.

“They’re my best friends,” said Lockwood. “I have three of my closest friends on this team. My brother is on this team, he’s one of my best friends.”

It’s a team who has come close, but not won, a state title. In 2019, they lost in the state quarterfinals. In 2020, they missed their opportunity due to COVID. In 2021, they lost in the state championship game.

“After losing last year, I wrote on my wall, a list of goals I want to achieve and mark off,” said Lockwood. “And winning this year is one of the top ones on the list.”

Bo Lockwood’s goal making it as a SportsCenter Top Ten, certainly wouldn’t compare to is Eagles making it as Michigan’s top team. Lockwood said winning a state title would mean everything.

“He’s created a strong sense of pride for young players here at Hartland,” said Levanti.

The Eagles are in the regional semifinals. They’ll face Linden on Wednesday May 25th with a chance to advance.