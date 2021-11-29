Watch
Hassan Haskins, Aidan Hutchinson earn Big Ten players of the week honor

Tony Ding/AP
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) leaps over Ohio State defenders for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Posted at 11:58 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 11:58:01-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan's Hassan Haskins and Aidan Hutchinson earned Big Ten players of the week honors after their performances against Ohio State on Saturday.

Haskins was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the week and Hutchinson was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

The running back rushed 28 times for 169 yards and five touchdowns as the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes, sending them to the Big Ten Championship.

His five touchdowns tied a single-game record set by Ron Johnson in 1968. This season, he finished with 18 rushing touchdowns, the second-most in a season, tied with Anthony Thomas and Chris Perry.

Hutchinson continued his dominant season, with three sacks and seven tackles, five solo, in the win over Ohio State. He finished the regular season with 13 sacks, leading the Big Ten and also setting a Michigan record for single-season sacks.

It's the second time this season he has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

