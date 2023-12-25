VIDOE: Dan Campbell, Taylor Decker inside the Lions locker room after division-clinching win

It was a celebration inside the Detroit Lions locker room following the team's division-clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Dan Campbell spoke first, giving shoutouts to the guys who have been here through the worst of the Lions, and eventually having Lions tackle Taylor Decker break the team down.

Here's what Campbell said.

"Man, you never forget your first one. There's a lot of you in here right? The first collecitvely, man. We didn't know coming into the season, right? There's a lot of new guys. We had some core foundation, but man, you find your new brothers right and you build from the ground up and you've already developed through the core, which we did man. We know this wasn't gonna be easy, you guys came in and earned it and you earned it all year.

Give me the old guard up here right now. Decker, Frank, JRM, Tracy, the old guard. Tracy Walker, you're in the old guard.

Whenever you do something like what we just did, it's special. It don't matter man, and it don't matter how many wins in a row, they're special.

But I can tell you this, when you're part of an organization, and it's been 30 years since we won a championship, and it's special man. These guys have been f***in dying for it and waiting for it man and it's for you baby. This first one's for you. The rest of you, keep going. Until then, f***ing enjoy it.

Then, Decker broke the team down. "Aye, this has been a long f***ing time coming. It feels f***ing good. You know what now? Everybody f***ing respects us and everybody better f***ing fear us. Let's go Lions."