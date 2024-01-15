Hear from Dan Campbell, Amon-Ra St. Brown & other players after Lions playoff win

The Detroit Lions did something they haven't done in more than three decades on Sunday night – win a playoff game.

Detroit beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 at Ford Field and the Lions advance to the NFC Divisional Playoff Round. They'll face the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday night at 3 p.m.

We caught up with several players in the locker room following the game. They talked about the loud fans, what it feels like to win, and much more.

Hear from them below.

Dan Campbell

Hear from Dan Campbell after the Lions win their first playoff game in 32 years

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown talks about the Lions first playoff win over the Rams

Taylor Decker

Taylor Decker on what it's like winning Lions first playoff game since 1991

David Montgomery

Lions RB David Montgomery talks about crazy playoff atmosphere at Ford Field

Frank Ragnow

Frank Ragnow talks about the Lions playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams

Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson speaks after Lions first playoff win since 1991

Graham Glasgow