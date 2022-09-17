Hearing the game in another language? Here's how to fix it

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As football season begins and temperatures begin to drop, many are eager to kick back and watch their favorite sports teams on game days, but many have experienced games broadcast in other languages.

Many networks now offer Spanish-language broadcasts for many events, including sporting events.

In recent weeks, 7 Action News has been contacted by many viewers dealing with this issue.

But, fret not! There’s an easy fix.

The issue stems from a setting on your television.

Here are a few tips to change your television setting to your preferred language.

On your remote, find the button labeled "SAP," "MST," or "AUDIO." Once located, press the button until you find the language you wish to hear when watching the game. This will allow you to choose English.

If this step doesn't work, press the "MENU" button on your remote and go to audio settings. In audio settings, you will find the list of languages. Simply select the one you prefer.

If these steps are unsuccessful while watching via cable, with your cable remote, go to the menu, then to audio settings where you can choose your preferred language option.

If none of these steps work, it may be time to pull out your televisions manual or contact your cable provider.

