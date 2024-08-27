Hendon Hooker will be the Lions backup QB, reports say

The Detroit Lions have their backup quarterback. According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions are releasing QB Nate Sudfeld as the team finalizes its 53-man roster.

That means Hendon Hooker will back up Jared Goff going into the 2024 season.

During the three preseason games, Hooker threw for 300 yards, one touchdown and one interception and had an 83.52 quarterback rating. He also had 138 yards rushing and a touchdown, including 93 yards in the final preseason game.

Sudfeld threw for 292 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and had a 60.25 quarterback rating.

The Lions drafted Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.