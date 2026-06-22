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Henrik Zetterberg misses out on Hockey Hall of Fame induction again

Photo gallery: Detroit Red Wings celebrate final game at Joe Louis Arena
Gregory Shamus
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Henrik Zetterberg #40 of the Detroit Red Wings waves to fans before a presentation to honor his 1000th NHL game prior to a game against the New Jersey Devils at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. This is the last Red Wings game at Joe Louis Arena before moving to a new arena. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Photo gallery: Detroit Red Wings celebrate final game at Joe Louis Arena
Posted

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg has missed out on getting in the Hockey Hall of Fame once again.

On Tuesday, the hall of fame announced its six inductees for 2026. In the player category, it's Patrice Bergeron, Cindy Curley, Carey Price, Keith Tkachuk and Pekka Rinne. Brian Burke was inducted in the builder category.

This was the fifth year that Zetterberg was eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame. He has 337 goals and 623 assists in 1,082 career games. He also is part of the "Triple Gold Club" which is a winner of the Stanley Cup, Olympic Gold and World Championship.

The Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee features 18 people appointed by the board of directors. A candidate must appear on at least 75% (14) of the ballots.

Chris Osgood also missed out on the hall of fame once again.

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