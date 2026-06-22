Henrik Zetterberg misses out on Hockey Hall of Fame induction again

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg has missed out on getting in the Hockey Hall of Fame once again.

On Tuesday, the hall of fame announced its six inductees for 2026. In the player category, it's Patrice Bergeron, Cindy Curley, Carey Price, Keith Tkachuk and Pekka Rinne. Brian Burke was inducted in the builder category.

This was the fifth year that Zetterberg was eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame. He has 337 goals and 623 assists in 1,082 career games. He also is part of the "Triple Gold Club" which is a winner of the Stanley Cup, Olympic Gold and World Championship.

The Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee features 18 people appointed by the board of directors. A candidate must appear on at least 75% (14) of the ballots.

Chris Osgood also missed out on the hall of fame once again.