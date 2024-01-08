Henry Ford College announces new women’s basketball  

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Henry Ford College (HFC) has announced a new addition to the Hawks family. Rashaun “Shaunie” Hankins was selected as the new head coach for HFC’s women’s basketball team.

“I started coaching to give back to the game I loved and to stay close to the game. Basketball allowed me to meet so many amazing people and has given me so many opportunities. I wanted to help other players reach their goals like my coaches helped me,” said Hankins. “The best part of being a coach is seeing the players enjoy the game that I love so much. I love developing relationships with the players and being the person these athletes know they can count on. It becomes more than a game or a team; it becomes a family.”

With coaching experience spanning seven years, including serving as HFC women’s basketball assistant coach, this new role will be Hankins’ first time as a head coach at the collegiate level.

“As an assistant coach, I already had a bond with these young women, so when HFC Athletic Director Rochelle Taylor asked me if I wanted to take the position as head coach, I said yes. I want these young women to have someone they can be comfortable with and someone they know will look out for them,” said Hankins.

A Detroit-native, Hankins attended Chandler Park Academy High School in Harper Woods where she served as a member of the basketball, softball, track, and cross-country teams.

During her time at Chandler Park Academy High School, Hankins earned the following recognitions for her athletic achievements:



Most Improved Player her freshman year in basketball

Most Improved Player her freshman year in track

Defensive Player of the Year her junior year in basketball

Most Valuable Player her junior and senior years in softball

Most Valuable Player her senior year in basketball

Honorable Mention, Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) her senior year in basketball

After graduating high school, Hankins received a scholarship to play basketball at Macomb Community College and later at Olivet College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology/anthropology.