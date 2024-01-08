Henry Ford College announces new women’s basketball  

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Henry Ford College (HFC) has announced a new addition to the Hawks family. Rashaun “Shaunie” Hankins was selected as the new head coach for HFC’s women’s basketball team.
“I started coaching to give back to the game I loved and to stay close to the game. Basketball allowed me to meet so many amazing people and has given me so many opportunities. I wanted to help other players reach their goals like my coaches helped me,” said Hankins. “The best part of being a coach is seeing the players enjoy the game that I love so much. I love developing relationships with the players and being the person these athletes know they can count on. It becomes more than a game or a team; it becomes a family.”
With coaching experience spanning seven years, including serving as HFC women’s basketball assistant coach, this new role will be Hankins’ first time as a head coach at the collegiate level.
“As an assistant coach, I already had a bond with these young women, so when HFC Athletic Director Rochelle Taylor asked me if I wanted to take the position as head coach, I said yes. I want these young women to have someone they can be comfortable with and someone they know will look out for them,” said Hankins.
A Detroit-native, Hankins attended Chandler Park Academy High School in Harper Woods where she served as a member of the basketball, softball, track, and cross-country teams.
During her time at Chandler Park Academy High School, Hankins earned the following recognitions for her athletic achievements:
- Most Improved Player her freshman year in basketball
- Most Improved Player her freshman year in track
- Defensive Player of the Year her junior year in basketball
- Most Valuable Player her junior and senior years in softball
- Most Valuable Player her senior year in basketball
- Honorable Mention, Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) her senior year in basketball
After graduating high school, Hankins received a scholarship to play basketball at Macomb Community College and later at Olivet College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology/anthropology.