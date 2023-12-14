Here are 16 ways the Detroit Lions can clinch a playoff berth this weekend

The Detroit Lions are looking to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. They take on the Denver Broncos Saturday night at Ford Field and can clinch a spot 16 different ways.
Detroit is 9-4 and sits first in the NFC North, ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (7-6), Green Bay Packers (6-7) and Chicago Bears (5-8).
The Lions have four games left in the season, and two of those games are against the Vikings.
The NFL released playoff-clinching scenarios this week, and there are 16 ways the Lions can clinch. Those ways are below
Detroit Lions clinch a playoff berth with:
- DET win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR
- DET win + SEA loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
- DET win + SEA loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
- DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + TB loss OR
- DET win + LAR loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + GB loss OR
- DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR
- DET win + GB-TB tie + LAR loss or tie OR
- DET tie + TB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR
- DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR
- DET tie + LAR loss + SEA loss + ATL loss OR
- DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR
- DET tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR
- DET tie + GB loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
- DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR tie OR
- DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR
- DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie