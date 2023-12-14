Here are 16 ways the Detroit Lions can clinch a playoff berth this weekend

The Detroit Lions are looking to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. They take on the Denver Broncos Saturday night at Ford Field and can clinch a spot 16 different ways.

Detroit is 9-4 and sits first in the NFC North, ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (7-6), Green Bay Packers (6-7) and Chicago Bears (5-8).

The Lions have four games left in the season, and two of those games are against the Vikings.

The NFL released playoff-clinching scenarios this week, and there are 16 ways the Lions can clinch. Those ways are below

Detroit Lions clinch a playoff berth with:

