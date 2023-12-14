Watch Now
Here are 16 ways the Detroit Lions can clinch a playoff berth this weekend

Bears Lions Football
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs in the endzone after his 1-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 11:17 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 11:17:36-05

The Detroit Lions are looking to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. They take on the Denver Broncos Saturday night at Ford Field and can clinch a spot 16 different ways.

Detroit is 9-4 and sits first in the NFC North, ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (7-6), Green Bay Packers (6-7) and Chicago Bears (5-8).

The Lions have four games left in the season, and two of those games are against the Vikings.

The NFL released playoff-clinching scenarios this week, and there are 16 ways the Lions can clinch. Those ways are below

Detroit Lions clinch a playoff berth with:

  1. DET win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR
  2. DET win + SEA loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
  3. DET win + SEA loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
  4. DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + TB loss OR
  5. DET win + LAR loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + GB loss OR
  6. DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR
  7. DET win + GB-TB tie + LAR loss or tie OR
  8. DET tie + TB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR
  9. DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR
  10. DET tie + LAR loss + SEA loss + ATL loss OR
  11. DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR
  12. DET tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR
  13. DET tie + GB loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
  14. DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR tie OR
  15. DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR
  16. DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie
