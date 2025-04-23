Here are all of the Lions draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WXYZ) — One year after Detroit hosted the event, the 2025 NFL Draft is staying in the Midwest, happening in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Like last season, the Detroit Lions aren't picking until late on Thursday in the first after posting a 15-2 record, winning the NFC North, and earning the No. 1 seed before falling to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

The Lions have seven picks across the draft. They can trade their picks, but as of Wednesday, April 24, here are all of Detroit's picks.



Round 1, Pick 28

Round 2, Pick 28 (60th overall)

Round 3, Pick 38 (No. 102)

Round 4, Pick 28 (No. 130)

Round 6, Pick 20 (No. 196) from Buccaneers

Round 7, Pick 12 (No. 228) from Cowboys

Round 7, Pick 28 (No. 244)

You can watch the NFL Draft right here on Channel 7, with the first round airing at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 24. WXYZ-TV is also airing our Detroit on the Clock special from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., with Brad Galli walking you through everything you need to know ahead of the draft.

Round 2-3: Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. EST

Round 4-7: Saturday, April 26 at 12 p.m. EST

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS DRAFT COVERAGE, PREVIEWING THIS YEAR'S DRAFT

Detroit looking forward to this year's NFL Draft

Lions president Rod Wood jabs Packers over NFL Draft attendance record