Here are the 6 captains for the 2024 Detroit Lions season

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions announced their six captains for the 2024 season on Monday, just six days before the team plays their first game.

The Lions announced the captains on Twitter, and five of the six were captains last season.

They are:



QB Jared Goff

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

OL Penei Sewell

DE Aidan Hutchinson

LB Alex Anzalone

LB Jaylen Reeves-Maybin

Detroit opens the season on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.



