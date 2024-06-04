Watch Now
Here are the best public golf courses in Michigan, according to GolfWeek

Posted at 8:34 AM, Jun 04, 2024

As we know, Michigan is one of the best states in the U.S. for golf, with hundreds of courses spread around the state.

In fact, with more than 650 public courses alone, GolfDigest has ranked Michigan as the second-best state for public golf in the U.S.

This week, GolfWeek released its annual list of the best public golf courses by state in 2024. It comes after their annual "Best Courses You Can Play" ranking.

Hundreds of members from the course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them on 10 criteria.

The criteria are: Routing, integrity of design (classic courses) or quality of shaping (modern courses), overall land plan, greens and surrounds, variety & memorability of par 3s, variety & variety & memorability of par 4s, variety & memorability of par 5s, tree and landscape management, condition and ecology and "walk in the park" test.

In the end, the courses have to allow public access in some fashion, whether it's standard daily green fees, staying at an affiliated hotel or more.

Below are the best public courses in Michigan, according to GolfWeek.

  1. Arcadia Bluffs - Bluffs Course (77th in the U.S.) - Arcadia
  2. Greywalls at Marquette Golf Club (107th in the U.S.) - Marquette
  3. The Loop at Forest Dunes (Red and Black) (134th in the U.S.) - Roscommon
  4. Forest Dunes (196th in the U.S.) - Roscommon
  5. Arcadia Bluffs - South Course - Arcadia
  6. Belvedere Golf Club - Charlevoix
  7. The Links & Quarry at Bay Harbor - Bay Harbor
  8. Eagle Eye - Bath Township
  9. Sweetgrass at Island Resort & Casino (tied for 9th) - Harris
  10. Stoatin Brae at Gull Lake View Resort (tied for 9th) - Augusta
  11. Pilgrim's Run - Pierson
  12. Sage Run (tied for 12th) - Bark River
  13. Harbor Shores (tied for 12th) - Benton Harbor
  14. American Dunes - Grand Haven
  15. University of Michigan Golf Club - Ann Arbor
  16. Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands - Harbor Springs
  17. Tullymore (tied for 17th) - Stanwood
  18. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club (tied for 17th) - Brutus
  19. Diamond Springs - Hamilton
  20. Timber Stone - Iron Mountain
