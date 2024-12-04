Here are the Detroit Lions playoff-clinching scenarios for Thursday's game against Green Bay

The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football and they could once again clinch a playoff spot.

The easiest way for the Lions to clinch would be with a win or a tie, according to the NFL.

WATCH BELOW: Dan Campbell says 'resilient' Lions are already in thick of playoffs in crowded NFC

Detroit is 11-1 and would improve to 12-1 with a win. They're still atop the NFC North, but not by much as the NFC North is the best division in football. The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 and the Packers are 9-3.

Below are the playoff-clinching scenarios for the Lions

