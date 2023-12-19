Here are the Detroit Lions playoff & division-clinching scenarios for week 16

(WXYZ) — The magic number for the Detroit Lions is at one, and the team is nearing its first playoff berth since 2016. They could clinch a playoff spot as early as Thursday.

Reminder: You can watch the Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys on a special Monday Night Football on Saturday, Dec. 30 on Channel 7

With the Seattle Seahawks beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, Detroit now sits third in the NFC behind the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, and the Lions are still atop the NFC North.

Both the Cowboys and 49ers have clinched playoff spots, as well as the Eagles.

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup is between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. Both teams are currently 7-7 and in the hunt for a wild card playoff spot.

Detroit will clinch a playoff spot if the Saints beat the Rams. If that doesn't happen, they can still clinch a playoff spot if the Seahawks lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

The best-case scenario is that the Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota, which would clinch the NFC North for the first time since 1993.