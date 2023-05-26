Here are the road closures, traffic restrictions for the Detroit Grand Prix

The City of Detroit is reminding people about street closures and traffic restrictions for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix happening next weekend.

The race weekend takes place June 2-4 along the Detroit Riverfront and on Jefferson Ave., with closures starting earlier in the week.

According to the city, the street closures are:



I-375 is only accessible to those with permit parking or traveling to Canada beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 to Monday, June 5. All other motorists should exit at Lafayette Blvd.

Inbound J.C. Lodge exit to Jefferson Avenue (under Huntington Place) will be closed beginning the evening of Wednesday, May 31 to Monday, June 5.

Jefferson is local traffic only from Orleans to Rivard with total closure at Rivard.

Closures and lane restrictions are scheduled for Bates, Atwater, Franklin (Rivard to St. Antoine), Randolph and Beaubien.

BUS REROUTES

The city also has several reroutes for buses, starting now through Thursday, June 8, to accommodate the race.



Grand River (3) - Board bus on Congress between Brush and St. Antoine.

Jefferson (9) - Board bus on Larned between Rivard and St. Aubin.

Dexter (16) - Board bus on Larned in front of Financial District People Mover Station.

Passengers also can expect reroutes on Van Dyke/Lafayette (5), Gratiot (6), Russell (40), Chene (52) and Cadillac/Harper (67).

There will be no reroutes on outbound routes.

There are plenty of places to park in Downtown Detroit, but the city said it is also operating its parking structure at Eastern Market on Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 4. The cost is $5.

The Ford Underground Garage along Jefferson Ave. will close at 8 p.m. on May 31 and reopen on Monday, June 5 for the race. All vehicles must be removed by Wednesday, May 31 and customers will not be able to get vehicles until June 5.

PARKING

According to the city, the Detroit People Mover will operate from 5 a.m. to midnight on race weekend, and people can also take advantage of the park-and-ride program with the QLine.

People can park at the Wayne State Lot 12 at 6050 Woodward Ave. for $5 and take the QLine free from the Amsterdam train station.

