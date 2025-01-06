Here are the teams the Lions will face in 2025

The 2024 Detroit Lions season isn't over yet as the team begins its road to the Super Bowl next week, however, we do know who the Lions will play in 2025.

Late Sunday night, the Lions' 2025 opponents were announced - with eight games at home and nine games on the road. We don't know when the Lions will play these teams.

As always, the Lions will face their three division rivals twice – once on the road and once at home.

Here are the Lions' 2025 opponents.

Home



Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away

