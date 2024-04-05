Here are the upgrades and changes fans will see at Comerica Park in 2024

The Detroit Tigers home season is officially here with Opening Day, and if you're heading to Comerica Park this year, you'll notice major changes and upgrades to the fan experience.

When you arrive at Comerica this season, you'll find that's new. Just follow your nose. It will lead you to new culinary adventures and familiar tastes in a new location like Slow's Bar BQ.

"Slows is going to be at Comerica Park Landing with some new burritos. We have chicken, pork and a vegetarian burrito. That's going to be fantastic," Mark Szubeczak, the executive chef at the park, said.

Another Detroit favorite at the ballpark this year is the upscale restaurant and butcher shop, Marrow. They're showing off their casual side with Grilled Andalusia Sausagegarnished with fresh cilantro and pickled onion, Braised Barbacoa Tortas and a dry-aged beef bacon burger.

"It's ground beef that has bacon ground into it. So kind of a little, you know, sultry, unctuous, really fancy, but, approachable," Sarah Welch, the executive chef and partner at Marrow, said.

If seafood is your thing, don't skip the shrimp from Voyager. They're new this year, appearing on a rotating basis. The hush puppies with honey butter and lemon are worth shouting about.

So are the smash burgers burger sauce and two smashed patties with cheese and caramelized onion in the Big Cat Court.

Taqueria El Rey's charcoal grilled wings with adobo rub and red salsa in the Miller Lite Market.

Surprising and delighting fans with new food options is a year-round effort.

"During the season, we're trying stuff. And when the season ends, we put it on our thinking caps. We're just cooking all off season, and then we just get a test panel together and pick the best of the best and bring it forward," Szubeczak said.

You'll also find new Tigers swag this season, including a commemorative 1984 line celebrating the 40th anniversary of the World Series champions and gear for theme games and a new clubhouse hat collection, and more for the whole family

"We go deeper and deeper every year on really awesome things for women and children. And you'll see that in the stores. There's more lifestyle items," Tigers VP of Marketing Katie Jackson said.

You'll find you won't miss a second of Tigers actions this year thanks to a re-imagined digital presence at Comerica. There are new HD screens in all of the concourses and a revamped sound system.

The gem is in center field. The new 15,688 square foot videoboard is the largest in the American League and second largest in all of baseball. It's not just larger, the resolution is six times sharper.

"They're going to hear it. They're going to see it and create the energy. So they're excited. They get out of their chairs. They cheer and create a bit of a home field advantage," Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President and CEO Ryan Gustafson said.

Away from the action on the field the Tigers cut the ribbon on a new sensory room. In partnership with KultureCity, the new room is designed to help those with sensory processing needs find a space to take a break with adjustable lighting, calming visuals and comfortable seating.

Sean Culkin who has sensory processing needs says the room is a game changer.

"It allows everybody to experience the game at their own pace and not just the games. Anything that happens in the arena," Culkin said.