Here are watch parties for the Lions vs. Buccaneers playoff game

(WXYZ) — If you're not willing to shell out hundreds of dollars to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, there are plenty of watch parties around metro Detroit.

Below is a list of watch parties and details about each.

Brew Detroit - 1400 Howard St. in Detroit

Brew Detroit will broadcast the game on all six TVs with $.50 wings, $10 pitchers and more.

Detroit Shipping Company - 474 Peterboro in Detroit

Detroit Shipping Company will be broadcasting the game with sound throughout the space, with two heated tents, six food vendors and more. No cover and no reservations, with all ages welcome.

Lockhart's BBQ - 202 E. Third St. in Royal Oak

Lockhart's will have a watch party with a BBQ buffet and open bar. Tickets are $75 and go up to $100 per person on Sunday.

Mike's Pizza Bar - Inside Little Caesars Arena

Mike's will have the game on before the Red Wings game, and if you're going to the game, you can enter the arena from the restaurant.

PointsBet Sports Bar - Inside Little Caesars Arena

PointsBet will open at 11 a.m. and have food, drinks and specials throughout the game. There will also be a meet-and-greet with former Lions QB Erik Kramer from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Old Detroit Burger Bar - 3946 Rochester Rd. in Troy

The restaurant is welcoming fans in for the game and giving you 10% off your bill during the game, and an additional 10% off if you stay from start to finish.

The Roxy - 401 Walnut Blvd. in Rochester

The Roxy is hosting a 21 & up event with doors open at 2 p.m. and the game on the 25-foot big screen. There will be drink specials, and tickets are $20 with food at halftime.

Diamondback Music Hall - 49345 I-94 S. Service Drive in Van Buren Township

The free event does require tickets in advance, and they'll have the game on the big screens with snacks and drinks.

Arctic Circle Brewing Company - 27663 23 Mile Rd. in Clinton Township

The brewery will be open for the game with $4 beers and $1 off wine pours.