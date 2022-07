Here's how much every player made at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — Tony Finau brought in more than $1.5 million for winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club this weekend.

In all, the purse increased more than $8 million, with the payouts per player getting larger. 75 players made the cut this weekend.

Below is a breakdown of how much each player made at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Winner: Tony Finau, $1,512,000

T2: Patrick Cantlay – $635,600

T2: Cameron Young – $635,600

T2: Taylor Pendrith - $635,600

5: Stephan Jaeger - $344,400

6: Taylor Moore - $304,500

7: Joohyung Kim - $283,500

T8: Wyndham Clark - $254,100

T8: J.J. Spaun - $254,100

T10: Matt Wallace - $203,700

T10: Charley Hoffman - $203,700

T10: Russell Henley - $203,700

T10: Scott Stallings - $203,700

T14: Troy Merritt - $153,300

T14: Cam Davis - $153,300

T14: Si Woo Kim - $153,300

T17: Jason Day - $128,100

T17: Vince Whaley - $128,100

T17: Chris Kirk - $128,100

T20: Will Zalatoris - $99,120

T20: Callum Tarren - $99,120

T20: Cameron Champ - $99,120

T20: Kurt Kitayama - $99,120

T24: Hayden Buckley - $68,460

T24: Sam Ryder - $68,460

T24: Max Homa - $68,460

T24: Michael Thompson - $68,460

T24: Adam Svensson - $68,460

T24: Ben Martin - $68,460

T30: Brandon Wu - $50,340

T30: Bo Hoag - $50,340

T30: Justin Lower - $50,340

T30: Richy Werenski - $50,340

T30: Henrik Norlander - $50,340

T30: Nick Watney - $50,340

T30: Brendan Steele - $50,340

T37: Adam Scott - $36,540

T37: Adam Hadwin - $36,540

T37: David Lipsky - $36,540

T37: Seth Reeves - $36,540

T37: Trey Mullinax - $36,540

T37: Russell Knox $36,540

T37: Sung Kang - $36,540

T44: Lee Hodges - $26,527.20

T44: Keegan Bradley - $26,527.20

T44: Patrick Rodgers - $26,527.20

T44: KK Limbhasut - $26,527.20

T44: Tyler Duncan - $26,527.20

T49: Luke Donald - $20,622

T49: Rory Sabbatini - $20,622

T49: Kiradech Aphibarnrat - $20,622

T49: Jhonattan Vegas - $20,622

T49: Roger Sloan - $20,622

T49: Kevin Streelman - $20,622

T49: Chris Gotterup -$20,622

T49: Zach Johnson - $20,622

T57: Cameron Tringale - $18,648

T57: Doc Redman - $18,648

T57: Ryan Brehm - $18,648

T57: David Lingmerth - $18,648

T57: John Huh - $18,648

T57: Austin Cook - $18,648

T57: Nate Lashley - $18,648

T57: Wesley Bryan - $18,648

T57: Stewart Cink - $18,648

T57: Sahith Theegala - $18,648

T67: Bo Van Pelt - $17,640

T67: Danny Willett - $17,640

T69: Beau Hossler - $17,136

T69: Chris Naegel - $17,136

T69: Austin Smotherman - $17,136

T69: Webb Simpson, - $17,136

73: Peter Malnati - $16,716

74: Patton Kizzire - $16,548

75: William McGirt - $16,380