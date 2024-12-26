Here's how the Detroit Lions can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, but to get the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they'll need some help on Sunday.

For the Lions to get the top seed in the NFC, two things need to happen: The Green Bay Packers need to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and then the Lions need to beat the 49ers.

Watch below: Lions talk about Chicago victory and the road ahead

That situation would give the Lions the top seed and a bye week in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The Lions are 13-2 this season and have locked up a playoff spot.

If both the Vikings and the Lions win, it will come down to the final game of the season to decide the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.