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Here's the schedule for Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers playoff series

Magic Pistons Basketball
Duane Burleson/AP
Fans cheer on the Detroit Pistons against the Orlando Magic during the second half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series Sunday, May 3, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Magic Pistons Basketball
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(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons won their first playoff series in nearly two decades on Sunday after coming back down 3-1 and topping the Orlando Magic.

Watch below: Hear from Pistons players and Coach Bickerstaff after Game 7 win over Magic

Hear from Pistons players and Coach Bickerstaff after Game 7 win over Magic

The top-seeded Pistons will now face the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs, looking to go to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Detroit will maintain home court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference Playoffs. If the Pistons win, they'll face the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks.

Below is the schedule and start times for the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Game 1: Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. - Little Caesars Arena
Game 2: Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m. - Little Caesars Arena
Game 3 - Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m. - Rocket Arena
Game 4 - Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. - Rocket Arena
Game 5 - Wednesday, May 13 - Little Caesars Arena (if necessary)
Game 6 - Friday, May 15 - Rocket Arena (if necessary)
Game 7 - Sunday, May 17 - Little Caesars Arena (if necessary)

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