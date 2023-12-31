Here's what referee Brad Allen said about the penalty on the Lions 2-point conversion

NFL referee Brad Allen spoke to a pool reporter following the Detroit Lions controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

After driving down the field, the Lions went for two and Jared Goff threw a pass to Taylor Decker, an offensive lineman, to get the two-point conversion. However, a flag was thrown for illegal touching, with the referee saying Decker didn't report as eligible.

"So, we had a situation where if you were going to have an ineligible number occupy an eligible position, you have to report that to the referee. On this particular play, number 70, who had reported during the game a couple of times, reported to me as eligible. Then, he lined up at the tackle position. So, actually, he didn't have to report at all. Number 68, who ended up going downfield and touching the pass, did not report. Therefore, he is an ineligible touching a pass that goes beyond the line, which makes it a foul. So, the issue is, number 70 did report, number 68 did not," Allen said.

Allen was also asked about the conversation.

"That conversation is where number 70 reports to me, and I then go to the defensive team, and I say to them, 'Number 70 has reported as an eligible receiver,' so they will be aware of who has reported and then I return to my position. That was the conversation with the defensive line," he said.

In the locker room after the game, Decker spoke to the media.

"All I really want to say on it, just so I don't get myself in trouble, is I did exactly what coach told me to do. Went to the ref, said report, and yeah, I don't know," he said.

Head coach Dan Campbell also spoke and said it was explained that 70 reported. Visibly frustrated, he said, "I don't want to talk about it."

The call also sent Lions fans back to the 2015 playoff game against the Cowboys where a pass interference call on the Cowboys was picked up.