Here's when Michigan, Michigan State & Detroit Lions play this weekend

(WXYZ) — It's a big weekend for football fans throughout the State of Michigan! Both Michigan and Michigan State are looking to win their second straight game, the Detroit Lions will debut.

First up this weekend is Michigan State. The Spartans will host the Akron Zips on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium.

That game kicks off around 4 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Next is the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, who are hosting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at The Big House. It's a night game at Michigan Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Finally, the Detroit Lions are hoping to get to work quickly in their second season under Head Coach Dan Campbell. After gaining fans nationally being featured on "Hard Knocks," the team has sold out its home opener.

The Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field.