Here's when Oakland and Michigan State will play in the second round of March Madness

(WXYZ) — Both No. 9 Michigan State and No. 14 Oakland University are headed to the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, with both games taking place on Saturday.

Game times have been released for the Spartans and Golden Grizzlies, after both teams beat higher-ranked opponents.

Watch Oakland fans celebrate the win below

Golden Grizzlies win over Kentucky, move to second round of NCAA Tournament

In Oakland's case, the topped No. 3 Kentucky, and MSU beat No. 9 Mississippi.

Now, the Golden Grizzlies will take on No. 11 NC State and MSU will take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Michigan State will play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and CBS, and Oakland will play at 7:10 p.m. Saturday on TBS.