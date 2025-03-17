Here's who Michigan and Michigan State will face in the Round of 64 of the women's NCAA tournament

BRISTOL, Conn. (WXYZ) — The best time in the college basketball calendar is here, and both the women's teams for the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans are preparing for March Madness.

Revealed on ESPN's Selection Show Sunday night, the Spartans are a 7-seed in the NCAA tournament. MSU will face 10-seed Harvard in the first round at Raleigh, North Carolina, and are in the same quadrant as 2-seed NC State and 15-seed Vermont. The UCLA Bruins are the No. 1 seed in that region.

Michigan is a 6-seed in the NCAA tournament. The Wolverines will travel to Notre Dame, Indiana to face either 11-seed Iowa State or 11-seed Princeton, with the winner of that game taking on the winner of 3-seed Notre Dame and 14-seed Stephen F. Austin in the Round of 32. U-M is in Regional 3, with Texas being the 1-seed in that region.

The Spartans and Wolverines finished with identical records in Big Ten play (11-7), with Michigan State entering the NCAA tournament with a 21-9 record and Michigan entering March Madness with a 22-10 record. Michigan picked up two more wins in the Big Ten tournament before falling to No. 1 USC in the Big Ten Tournament semi-final, while Michigan State lost it's lone Big Ten Tournament game to Iowa.

The two rivals split the season series, with Michigan State winning in Ann Arbor in January, 88-58, and Michigan getting revenge in East Lansing in February, 71-61.

MSU plays on Saturday, while Michigan plays on Friday. Exact times and TV schedule for that round has yet to be announced.