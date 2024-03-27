Here's who's on the Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have finalized their Opening Day roster ahead of the team's first game of the regular season on Thursday.
The Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 4 p.m. They have a three-game series against the White Sox and then another three-game series New York Mets before Opening Day at home on Friday, April 5 against the Oakland A's.
Below you'll find the Tigers roster.
Infield
- Spencer Torkelson (1B)
- Colt Keith (2B)
- Andy Ibáñez (2B)
- Javier Báez (SS)
- Gio Urshela (3B)
Outfield
- Riley Green
- Parker Meadows
- Mark Canha
- Matt Vierling
- Zach McKinstry
Designated Hitter
- Kerry Carpenter
Catchers
- Jake Rogers
- Carson Kelly
Starting Pitchers
- Tarik Skubal
- Kenta Maeda
- Jack Flaherty
- Casey Mize
- Reese Olson
Bullpen Pitchers
- Alex Lange
- Jason Foley
- Andrew Chafin
- Shelby Miller
- Tyler Holton
- Will Vest
- Alex Faedo
- Joey Wentz