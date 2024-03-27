Watch Now
Here's who's on the Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster

Hear from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal after he was named Opening Day starter. Skubal, 27, will get his first Opening Day start. The Tigers open the season on the road against the Chicago White Sox starting March 28.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 13:02:51-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have finalized their Opening Day roster ahead of the team's first game of the regular season on Thursday.

Hear from Opening Day starter Tarik Skubal below

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal speaks after being named Opening Day starter

The Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 4 p.m. They have a three-game series against the White Sox and then another three-game series New York Mets before Opening Day at home on Friday, April 5 against the Oakland A's.

Below you'll find the Tigers roster.

Infield

  • Spencer Torkelson (1B)
  • Colt Keith (2B)
  • Andy Ibáñez (2B)
  • Javier Báez (SS)
  • Gio Urshela (3B)

Outfield

  • Riley Green
  • Parker Meadows
  • Mark Canha
  • Matt Vierling
  • Zach McKinstry

Designated Hitter

  • Kerry Carpenter

Catchers

  • Jake Rogers
  • Carson Kelly

Starting Pitchers

  • Tarik Skubal
  • Kenta Maeda
  • Jack Flaherty
  • Casey Mize
  • Reese Olson

Bullpen Pitchers

  • Alex Lange
  • Jason Foley
  • Andrew Chafin
  • Shelby Miller
  • Tyler Holton
  • Will Vest
  • Alex Faedo
  • Joey Wentz
