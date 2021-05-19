History! Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws no-hitter against Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

It's the first no-hitter for Detroit since Justin Verlander's second no-hitter in 2011.

The Tigers beat the Mariners, 5-0.

Turnbull lost his perfect game outing when Jarred Kelenic walked leading off the fourth inning for Seattle. Turnbull walked the leadoff man in the ninth inning.

He relied heavily on his fastball, but mixed in a strong slider to keep Seattle shut down. Mitch Haniger was the closest to a hit for the Mariners, with a deep fly out in the fourth inning and a hard one-hopper in the seventh. Turnbull had never pitched more than seven innings in 49 career starts.