Hockey Fights Cancer Night has added meaning for Jeff Blashill in 2021

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings' annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night is taking on added meaning for head coach Jeff Blashill this year.

"My sister-in-law lost her mother this past week after losing her father a couple years ago," Blashill said Saturday. "So now she's lost both her parents to cancer and that sucks, there's no other way to put it."

The Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, founded in 1998 by the NHL and its players association, raises money for American Cancer Society programs.

"Certainly I, like all of us, would like to see (cancer) eliminated," said Blashill. "And it's going to take lots of research, which takes lots of money, which ultimately, nights like these help continue to make sure that it's at the top of the list in terms of attention."

Click HERE to visit the Red Wings' online auction or HERE to donate directly.