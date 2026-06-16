End of an era: Hockey Night in Canada ends on CBC over rights deal

(WXYZ) — For many hockey fans across southeastern Michigan, a hockey tradition has come to an end as the CBC and Rogers Communications announced today that Hockey Night in Canada has come to an end.

The Canadian public broadcaster and Canadian telecommunication company jointly released a statement saying CBC would no longer carry the broadcasts, which allowed fans across many border states to watch the broadcasts over the air.

The statement reads as follows:

After a successful 12-year partnership, Sportsnet and CBC today announced the public broadcaster will no longer carry NHL broadcasts after the current season as it moves forward with a new sports programming strategy following the unprecedented success of the Milano/Cortina Olympic Games. Watching hockey on Saturday night is a time-honoured tradition for Canadians, and Sportsnet is privileged to continue delivering that tradition. This has been a terrific partnership, and both parties look forward to continued opportunities to collaborate in the future.

In Metro Detroit, Hockey Night in Canada was carried on Channel 9 in Windsor.

In an article, the CBC says the dissolution comes after the companies were unable to come to a sub-licensing agreement. The CBC has broadcast hockey since 1952. Rogers has held the Canadian rights to NHL games since 2013, renewing the agreement for 12 years in October.

CBC also announced that they would begin broadcasting a Saturday night, Olympic sports show that is an outgrowth of their Milano Olympic broadcasts, as well as a look ahead to the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

“As the proud home of Team Canada, we’re already investing in the LA Games in 2028 and setting a course for the French Alps in 2030,” said Doug Smith, Executive Vice President, CBC, in a news release “At the same time, our commitment doesn't pause following the closing ceremony; we will be there between the Games - in every community, every arena, every early morning practice and every late night training session."