Professional Women's Hockey League announces draft will be held at Fox Theatre on June 17

(WXYZ) — The Professional Women's Hockey League has announced details for their draft, which will take place in Detroit, one day after announcing the city is getting the next team in the league.

The draft, which will be presented by Upper Deck, will be held at the Fox Theatre beginning at 5 p.m. on June 17. Tickets will go on sale May 12 for fans who make an early deposit for PWHL Detroit packages. The public sale will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13.

Watch coverage of the Detroit team announcement:

Detroit officially gets a PWHL team with play beginning in 2026-27 season

A limited-time presale offering 20% off will be available to current Season Ticket Members across the PWHL’s eight teams, as well as PWHL Detroit Season Ticket Member depositors who purchase by Monday, May 11, ahead of the presale window. Deposits for PWHL Detroit season tickets can be made here.

Fans can also purchase a limited-availability “Early Access Experience Package,” which includes:

Early entry with advanced premium Red Carpet access

Exclusive photo opportunities on the Draft stage and with the Walter Cup

Autographed Official Draft Collectibles

As part of the announcement, the PWHL also announced that Ally Financial will be the inaugural partner and Official Bank of PWHL Detroit.

Fans can stay up to date on all 2026 PWHL Draft and Awards announcements at thepwhl.com and by following @thepwhlofficial across all social media platforms.