Athanasiou diplomatic when answering questions about ice time with Red Wings

DETROIT - Andreas Athanasiou is an electrifying player for the Red Wings.

And his name is an equally potent lightning rod of a topic in fans' discussions online.

Ask someone why Athanasiou isn't getting more ice time, and you could get a plethora of responses. Jeff Blashill, for months at a time last season, stressed Athanasiou's complete game holding him back from more minutes. Fans, meanwhile, see goals, analytical data that suggests his impact on the game, and would tell you 'til they're blue in the face he should play more.

As for No. 72 himself?

"I don't really know too much. I try to stay away from it," Athanasiou said, when he was told his ice time is often topic No. 1 for Red Wings fans on Twitter.

At his locker stall on Friday morning, the Red Wings forward didn't dive into his personal thoughts on which position suits him best -- or whether or not he believes he should play more. That, despite his holdout this offseason that ended when he talked with Ken Holland and Jeff Blashill about his role. His minutes have been inconsistent this season, but his production has, too.

What comes first, the chicken or the egg? The ice time or the production?

WATCH HIS COMMENTS IN THE VIDEO BELOW